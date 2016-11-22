Virat Kohli reaches career-best 4th spot in ICC Test batsmen rankings

Agencies, Dubai

India Test skipper Virat Kohli today reached to a career-best fourth position in the latest ICC Player rankings for Test batsmen after producing magnificent knocks of 176 and 81 runs in the just concluded Vizag test against England, which the hosts won by 246 runs.

The Indian run-machine, who earned 97 points to be at the fourth spot, had earlier never moved above 10th place in the longest format of the game.

Kohli is also the top-ranked batsman in Twenty20 Internationals’ rankings.

Middle-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara also moved one place to be at the ninth spot, who scored 119 runs against England in the first innings of the second test.

In the rankings for Test bowlers, pacer Mohammad Shami has gained five places to be at 21st position while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja moved up one position to be at sixth spot.

Star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin continues to hold the top spot in the rankings for bowlers and all-rounders.