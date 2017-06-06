Violence in Muzaffarnagar: One youth killed

Agencies, Muzaffarnagar

Sensitive Muzaffarnagar was gripped in tension last night after violence broke out between two communities over a minor issue leading to death of a youth while his father was critically injured. The violence started in Nasirpur village under Nai Mandi Police Station after someone poured water on a person going for prayers. In the violence, people resorted to firing in which a father and his son were injured. Later the son died in the hospital. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Anant Deo, has confirmed the death of a youth in the firing. Mr Deo said additional forces have been rushed to the area to control the situation. He said 11 people have been detained for the violence and death. In 2013, Muzaffarnagar had witnessed a riot in which 62 people were killed and over 50,000 people were rendered homeless.