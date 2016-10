Thiruvananthapuram : Vidarbha picked three points against Assam in a Ranji Trophy Group B match which ended in a draw at St Xavier’s ground, here today.

Assam, who resumed fourth day at 98 for 3 in reply to vidarbha’s first innings total of 416 were bowled out for 227. In the second innings Assam were at 73 for 2, trailing by another 116 runs to Vidarbha’s first innings total when the players shook hands.