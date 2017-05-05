Viacom18 to launch Tamil entertainment channel ‘COLORS Tamil’

Agencies, Mumbai

Viacom18, one of India’s fastest growing media and entertainment networks, today announced the upcoming launch of its 7th Regional General Entertainment brand COLORS Tamil.

Viacom18 Sucessfully operates GECs in the Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Odiya and Bangla markets.

The network has been bullish on future prospects for regional entertainment and had launched a second GEC ‘Colors Super’ in the Kannada market in July 2016.

Commenting on the impending launch of Colors Tamil, Sudhanshu Vats, Group CEO, Viacom18, said, ‘Driving regional aggressively is one of our foremost strategic thrusts.

Given that almost 60 per cent of our country speaks in regional languages and this market is under-indexed on television, it is imperative that it continues to grow rapidly in the years ahead.

‘ Vats said, ‘the launch of Colors Tamil is a step towards widening our reach in regional markets by entering the largest regional market in the country.

The Tamil content market is highly competitive and well-primed for disruption, making this the opportune time for our entry.

We look forward to delighting the Tamil content aficionado with the latest offering from the house of Viacom18.

‘ Viacom18 owns some of the country’s biggest reality and fiction shows.

Original innovative content has been developed for each region under the brand COLORS.

The company is also renowned for creating marquee on-ground properties, that is televised on the respective channels, both at national and regional levels.