Veteran actor Vinod Khanna is no more

Veteran actor and sitting BJP MP from Gurdaspur in Punjab, Vinod Khanna, passed away here today after battling with cancer. He was 70. Khanna was hospitalised in the HN Reliance Foundation and Research Centre in Girgaon here recently. He was born on October 6, 1946. He acted in more than 140 films.

The actor made his debut in 1968. In his long journey between 1968-2013, he gave hit film like Amar Akbar Anthony and The Burning Train. He played lead roles in several popular Hindi films including Mere Apne, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Gaddaar, Jail Yatra, Imitihaan, Inkaar, Kuchhe Dhaage, Amar Akbar Anthony, Rajput, Qurbani, Kudrat, Dayavan, Kaarnama, Suryaa: An Awakening and Jurm. He got the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for the Hindi film Haath ki Safaai and the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 1999. In 1982, at the peak of his film career, he quit the film industry to follow his spiritual Guru Osho Rajneesh.

But after five years, he came back to the Hindi film industry. In 1997, he joined politics and got elected from Gurdaspur on a BJP ticket in the next year’s Lok Sabha poll. He was a Central Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government.