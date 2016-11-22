Varun Dhawan to romance Jacqueline, Tapsee in ‘Judwaa 2’

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan will be romancing Jaqueline Fernandes and Taspsee Pannu in the sequel to the 1997 hit comedy ‘Judwaa’.

Taking to Twitter, Varun Dhawan said, ‘It’s OFFICIAL.

@taapsee and @Asli_Jacqueline with the two of me #Judwaa2’.

The 1997 blockbuster ‘Judwaa’ featured superstar Salman Khan in a double role, opposite talented Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor and South siren Rambha.

Trade sources said that Jacqueline was expected to get into the character played by Karisma in the original, while Tapsee may get into the shoes of Rambha.