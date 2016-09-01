US’ statements change with time : Pakistan

Agencies, Islamabad

Pakistan has held that the US changes its stance over terrorism and efforts being made for fighting it out, with time and the place.

Reacting to US Secretary of State John Kerry’s recent statement on terrorism during his visit to New Delhi, Pakistan Prime Minister’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz has said that while in India, Mr Kerry would state something, yet in Pakistan his statement would be different from what he would have said in India.

“Mr Kerry’s statements were not defaming Pakistan and maintained that Islamabad took indiscriminate action against all militant groups including the Haqqani Network”, Geo news quoted Mr Aziz as saying in his interview to British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

“We achieved in three years in the war on terror, what the no one in world could,” he said, noting that Pakistan imposed restrictions on Hafiz Saeed and Zaki ur Rehman Lakhvi.

On India-US relations, he said Washington is acting on its policy to contain China’s growing influence in the region and this is why the US-India cooperation has increased in recent times. Mr Aziz also sought to dispell the impression that Pakistan is increasingly facing isolation in global community.