US endorses India on Pak’s proxy war, Trump insists on ‘rapid’ actions on Korea

Agencies, Washington

In a major diplomatic development, the United States today in a clear manner vindicated India’s well known stand vis-a-vis proxy war by Pakistan and in a strong message urged Islamabad to “expeditiously” bring to justice the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot attacks.

At their maiden bilateral talks, President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi “condemned continued provocations” by North Korea and both the leaders pledged to work together to counter the North Korea’s weapons of mass destruction programs, including by holding accountable all parties that support these programs.

“The leaders called on Pakistan to ensure that its territory is not used to launch terrorist attacks on other countries,” a jointstatement issued at the end of bilateral talks between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi said here. As global nonproliferation partners, the United States expressed “strong support” for India’s early membership in the Nuclear Suppliers Group, the Wassenaar Arrangement, and the Australia Group.

“President Trump reaffirmed the support of the United States for India’s permanent membership on a reformed UN Security Council,” the statement said. Both sides committed to strengthen cooperation against terrorist threats from groups including Al-Qa’ida, ISIS, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, D-Company, and their affiliates. India appreciated the United States designation of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen leader Syed Salahuddin as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist and called it an “evidence” of the commitment of the United States to end terror in all its forms.

The decision against Pakistan-based terrorsit Salahuddin, who originally hailed from Jammu and Kashmir, was taken just hours before Trump-Modi maiden meet. President Trump vowed to “destroy radical Islamic terrorism” and said both the US and India have been affected by the “evils of terrorism”. “Eliminating terrorism is among the topmost priorities for us,” Modi told reporters in his joint address with President Trump.

In indication of greater cooperation to come in time to come between India, the US and Japan, Mr Trump also maintained that military of both the US and India are “working every day to enhance cooperation between our military forces”. He further said next month they will join together with the Japanese navy to take part in the largest maritime exercise ever conducted in the Indian Ocean. “….. we are both determined to destroy terrorist organisations and the radical ideology that drives them.

We will destroy radical Islamic terrorism,” Trump said. The joint statement asked Pakistan to “expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai, Pathankot attacks and other cross-border terrorist attacks perpetrated by Pakistan-based groups.” Mr Modi also said that “Fighting terrorism and doing away with the safe shelters, sanctuaries, and safe havens will be an important part of our cooperation.”

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar said the two nations noted that in their joint statement that terrorism is a global scourge that must be fought in every part of the world. India is the fastest growing economy in the world Trump said and added, “We hope we will be catching up you very soon,” Trump said.

Both leaders also expressed concern over rising instability in Afghanistan caused by terrorism, and agreed to continue strengthening coordination for ensuring peace. Mr Trump insisted that the threat posed by North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic programs ought to be tackled “rapidly”. “The North Korean regime is causing tremendous problems and is something that has to be dealt with, and probably dealt with rapidly,” the US President said.