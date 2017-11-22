US congrats Bhandari on re-election to ICJ

Washington, The US Government has congratulated Justice Dalveer Bhandari of India for his re-election to the ICJ, saying it was open to the idea of modest expansion of the 15-member body.

“We congratulate Judge Dalveer Bhandari of India for his re-election to the International Court of Justice, as well as the other candidates who were elected or re-elected…,” the State Department spokesperson said.”…

Judge Bhandari received the unanimous support of the UNSC and an absolute majority in the UN General Assembly for his re-election to the ICJ,” the spokesperson said.

As regards the Security Council expansion, the spokesperson said: “The United States remains open in principle to the idea of UN Security Council reform, including a modest expansion of the Security Council.”

“We believe a reformed council must reflect the realities of the 21st century and be able to meet the challenges of this century with enhanced — and not diminished — effectiveness and efficiency.

To this end, we remain opposed to any alteration or expansion of the veto, the spokesperson told.