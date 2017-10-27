US ambassador to UN evacuated from South Sudan camp

Agencies, Juba,

South Sudan The US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, has been evacuated from a UN camp for the displaced people in South Sudan because of a demonstration against President Salva Kiir, witnesses said.

US officials told CBS News that Haley was able to continue her trip and has already moved on to the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Shortly after Haley left the camp, UN security guards fired tear gas to disperse the crowd of more than 100 residents who looted and destroyed the office of a charity operating there, an aid worker at the camp said.

The aid worker spoke on condition of anonymity out of safety fears. Haley, in the middle of a three-country African visit, met earlier Wednesday with Kiir over the country’s long civil war. Speaking later to UN station Radio Miraya, Haley said she warned Kiir that the US no longer trusted South Sudan’s government and was no longer prepared to wait for change.

She did not give details. The United Nations confirmed the incident with Haley, saying camp residents “became upset that she was not able to meet with them, due to time constraint.”

The US Embassy did not comment on Haley’s evacuation. Frustration has been growing inside and outside South Sudan over the conflict that has killed tens of thousands and created Africa’s largest displacement of civilians since the Rwanda genocide in 1994.

“People are not happy,” said one resident of the UN camp, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of his safety. He said camp residents had been waiting to hand Haley a letter with their position on the “current crisis.”

The UN said a “petition” was delivered before Haley’s departure. “We are disappointed by what we are seeing. This is not what we thought we were investing in,” Haley said in remarks later released by the UN.

“What we thought we were investing in was a free, fair society where people could be safe and South Sudan is the opposite of that.”