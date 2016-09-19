Uri attack: Rajnath Singh chairs high-level meeting

Agencies, New Delhi

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today called a high-level meeting in the wake of yesterday’s attack on Army battalion headquarters in Uri sector, Srinagar, in which 20 Army jawans were killed and over 25 injured. The meeting is being attended by Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, Army Chief Dalbir Singh Suhag,

Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi, NSA chief Ajit Doval, IB and RAW chiefs and DG, Border Security Force besides other high level officials from Defence and Home Ministry. The meeting that started at 1000 hrs, is delving into the reasons behind the lack of intelligence inputs, the issue of infiltration across the LoC and other important issues related to this.

Top level sources in the Home Ministry said that further strategies to combat terrorism will also be featuring in the discussion. Meanwhile, the Defence Minister today said that Pakistan’s ‘hand’ was behind the Uri attack, adding that the arms and ammunition recovered from the terrorists killed were carrying Pakistani manufacturing imprints.

Earlier, Mr Singh had also said that the perpetrators were from Pakistan and were heavily armed and highly trained besides being specially equipped. “There are definite and conclusive indications that perpetrators of Uri attack were highly trained, heavily armed and specially equipped,” tweeted Mr Singh.