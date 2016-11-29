Urges people to participate in ‘Namami Devi Narmade’ programme

Bhopal : Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged people to participate with full enthusiasm in the ‘Namami Devi Narmade’ seva Yatra and encourage others to participate in the yatra beginning from December 11 at village Narayanpur of tahsil Budhni of district Sehore. CM Chouhan laid foundation stone of various development works worth Rs. 16 crore at Narayanpur.

CM Chouhan mentioned that the ‘Namami Devi Narmade’ Seva Yatra is a pious and ambitious yatra. All the Dharmgurus, Sants, Social Activists, Public Representatives and Cultural Organisations are being linked to this yatra. He urged the people to make the Narmada Seva yatra a unique and big movement of the world to conserve Narmada River.

Chouhan Further mentioned that the fruits plantation at large scale will be undertaken at the government and private land on both the banks of River Narmada. The state government will provide compensation towards fruits plantation at private land at the fixed rate for a period of 3 years. Beside this, bio-organic fertiliser will be used for agriculture activities at the banks of the river Narmada.

Moreover, toilets will be made in all the villages situated on the banks of the river Narmada and after sewage water treatment, the clean water will be released in Narmada River. Changing rooms for women will be constructed at all the ghats and dustbins will be placed.

Furthermore, Chouhan said that an amount of Rs. 400 crore for around One lakh 45 thousand farmers of Sehore district has been sanctioned under Crop Insurance Scheme. This amount will be deposited in the bank accounts of the farmers.

The state government is committed for all round development of the state. Stressing on to make self help groups of women for socio-economic development, Chouhan mentioned that bank linkage will be provided to these groups. He directed to link all the houses of Narayanpur with concrete roads.

He also told to construct houses for 47 houseless families. Minister for Public Works and In Charge of district Sehore, Rampal Singh said that the state has progressed remarkably in all the sectors.

Chairperson Jila Panchayat Smt. Sandhya Maretha, Chairman MARKFED Ramakant Bhargava, Chairman Forest Development Corporation Guruprasad Sharma and villagers in large numbers were present in the programme.

After participating in the Public Welfare Programme at Narayanpur, CM Chouhan also visited and met the villagers of Besakhedi, Janvasa and Tilod etc.