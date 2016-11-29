Urban Bodies and Public Representatives Should Work together for Public Facilities

Bhopal : Minister for Urban Development and Housing Smt. Maya Singh has told urban bodies and public representatives to work together to ensure qualitative facilities to the citizens. Smt. Singh was addressing the meeting of the Departmental Advisory Committee today.

Members of the Committee MLAs Surendranath Singh and Sudesh Rai were present in the meeting. Smt. Maya Singh said that planned efforts are required towards better citizens’ facilities. Population of the urban areas has increased. Hence, there are many challenges before the urban bodies. We should ensure more and more facilities to facilitate them to lead better urban life by proper implementation of Union and State government schemes. .

Informing about the Pradhanmantri Awas Yojna, Amrut Yojna, Mukhyamantri Adhosanrachna Vikas Programme and Mukhyamantri Swa-Rozgar Yojna, she said that special attention should be paid towards implementing these schemes with quality and time limit. It is informed in the meeting that Madhya Pradesh is the only state in the country which has submitted the integrated scheme for 5 years under the Amrut yojna. Scheme is being implemented excellently in the state. Construction works of more than One lakh houses have been started under the Pradhanmantri Awas Yojna. Target has been set to construct 2 lakh 50 thousand houses till March 31, 2017 and further 2 lakh 50 thousand houses till March 31, 2018 to achieve target of the Chief Minister to provide 5 lakh houses to the people.

Moreover, it is informed that works related to potable water and sewerage is being carried out under the Mukhyamantri Infrastructure Development Scheme. We have set target to benefit 60 percent of the population of the state. Coverage is only 6 percent at present. Projects worth Rs. 23 thousand crore have been made for 7 cities under the Smart City Project, on which work is being undertaken in a planned manner.

Further works related to make state free of open defecation and solid waste management are being undertaken speedily under the Swachcha Bharat Mission. Target has been set to declare 34 cities under the Amrut Yojna free of open defecation till December 31. Smt. Singh further informed that the urban bodies of the state have been divided into 24 clusters for solid waste management.

Under the Self Employment Scheme, training and employment work is being carried out fast. Training to youths is coordinated with Skill Development department. Principal Secretary Urban Development and Housing Malay Shrivastava and Commissioner Urban Development Vivek Agarwal were present in the meeting.