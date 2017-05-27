Union Sports Min flags off Slum Yuva Daud marathon

Agencies, New Delhi

5000 youngsters from various slums of the national capital today participated in the ‘Slum Yuva Daud’ marathon, which was flagged off by Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Vijay Goel.

The Marathon, which had started from Delhi University’s Shankarlal Hall at 6:30 AM and ended at the Rugby Stadium, marked the beginning of the Adopt Slum Campaign initiated by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan.

Talking to mediapersons about the programme, Goel said, “This would enable us to gather the youth and know about their skills and ideas. We would organize mini-fests in slums with the themes of Swachhta, Digital India, Beti Bachao Beti Padao etc.” “We will aim at creating model slums and create groups of youth who will work as agents of change to work for the development of their respective slums/areas,” added he.

Renowned boxer & MP MC Mary Kom, who was also present at the occassion, said, “Our youth has tremendous potential to bring changes in the society and must work tirelessly to hone their skills and work for nation building.” The minister further said that the “Adopt a Slum” campaign will involve groups like NSS, public schools, RWAs, NGOs, rotary clubs etc and he himself has adopted Indra slum of Timarpur area. All participants were awarded medals, certificates and t-shirts.