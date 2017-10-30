Unease in BJP-JD(U) over decision of Nitish to go alone in Gujarat

Agencies, Patna

Unease in relationship between JD(U) and BJP came to fore within three months of formation of NDA government in Bihar, after decision of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to go alone in Gujarat Assembly polls slated for December as leaders of both the parties started blaming each other for such a situation.

A day after national general secretary of JD(U) K C Tyagi announced decision of his party to go it alone in Gujarat Assembly elections, leaders of BJP and JD(U) started exchanging barbs holding each other responsible for such a situation in poll bound state.

Announcement was made by Mr Tyagi in New Delhi yesterday after green signal from Mr Kumar, who is also president of JD(U). While senior JD(U) leader and Bihar building construction minister Maheshwar Hazari accused BJP of not taking any initiative for dialogue on seat adjustment oralliance in Gujarat assembly elections.

BJP was a larger party in Gujarat and as such it had the responsibility to sew alliance with smaller parties but no such sign was visible, leaving no option for JD(U) but to go it alone there, he remarked.

On the other hand, state spokesman of BJP Nawal Kishore Yadav said that JD(U) was making hue and cry for no reason. Soon after joining hands with BJP for formation of NDA government in Bihar in July this year, Chief Minister Mr Kumar had accepted the fact that JD(U) was a regional party, he said adding what was need for JD(U) to contest assembly elections in Gujarat when it was regional party.

“Why JD(U) is poking its nose in other states, it is not good”, Mr Yadav quipped. As it is, Mr Kumar had snapped ties with grand alliance and joined hands with BJP for formation of government in Bihar after the then deputy chief minister Tejaswi Prasad Yadav, son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, refused to give either fact based reply on charges levelled by CBI in its FIR against him or step down from the post.

CBI had lodged an FIR against Mr Yadav, his father Mr Prasad, mother and former chief minister Rabri Devi in connection with alleged irregularities in leasing out Railway hotels to private parties in 2005 during the regime of Mr Prasad as Railway Minister.

The grand alliance comprising JD(U),RJD and Congress was voted to power in Bihar under the leadership of Chief Minister Mr Kumar in 2015 state assembly elections.