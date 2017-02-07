Under construction works of Mukundpur White Tiger Safari must be completed soon

Agencies, Bhopal

Minister for Commerce-Industry, Employment, Mineral Resources and Overseas Indians Rajendra Shukl said that Mukundpur White Tiger Safari is being emerged as tourism destination among the tourists of the country and abroad. He mentioned further that safari must be expanded. Beside wild life animals, other forest animals should also be brought in safari.

Shukl also gave directives to complete the ongoing construction works at the earliest. He visited Safari situated at Satna district today and took stock of ongoing construction works’ progress. Shukl further said that safari is becoming center of attraction for foreign tourists.

There is a need to pay special attention towards facilities in safari. Moreover, he directed the officials for arrangements of tourists’ facilities, arrangement of vehicle for shifting of animals beside expansion of net connectivity.

Shukl said that beside increase in numbers of carnivorous animals, herbivorous animals like deer and antelopes should be brought in safari. He also directed the officials to complete the ongoing construction works at the earliest. He also inspected the 11 under construction enclosures for herbivorous animals.