Undeclared curfew, strike cripple life for 64th day in Kashmir

Agencies, Srinagar

Undeclared curfew and restrictions on assembly of people imposed by the authorities and strike crippled life in Kashmir valley for the 64th consecutive day today, when separatists had asked people to assemble and occupy all roads and organise “freedom sit-in” in their respective areas.

Police said curfew imposed in areas falling under 12 police stations in Srinagar and some other major towns in Kashmir valley yesterday, when people clashed with security forces and police at 31 places, has been lifted.

There are only restrictions on assembly of people in areas falling under the jurisdiction of police station Nowhatta, M R Gunj and Khanyar. However, the situation on the ground was entirely different as security forces and state police personnel deployed in the majority areas in the down town and Shehar-e-Khas (SeK) were directing people to remain indoors.

“There are curfew restrictions and we have been instructions not to allow anyone to move out,” said a security force personnel at Naqashband Sahib to a group of mediapersons. A portion of the road leading to historic Jamia Masjid also remained closed with barbed wire and security forces were not allowing anyone to move towards Nowhatta. However, those having prescription of S K Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) were being allowed after properly checking their identity cards.

There was also no change in the situation in and around the Jamia Masjid, stronghold of moderate Hurriyat Conference (HC) chairman Mirwaiz Moulvi Omar Farooq, presently lodged in sub jail Cheshmashahi. For the past nine Friday, no prayer is being offered in the historic Masjid, where Mirwaiz used to address congregations every week. The main gate from Nowhatta remained locked and security forces wearing bullet proof jackets and holding automatic weapons could be seen deployed in the Jamia market and outside.

Several other roads leading to the Masjid also remained closed since July 9, a after Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander Burhan Wani and two other militants were killed in an encounter in Anantnag, evoking massive protests across the valley during which 75 persons were killed and over 7000 others were injured in security force action.

Both the factions of the Hurriyat Conference (HC) and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) spearheading the present agitation and issuing protest calendars have asked people to organize “freedom sit-in” and occupy all roads besides carry pro freedom banners and flags today. People in most parts of the SeK and down town alleged that they were not being allowed to move out of their homes. Roads at Nawa Kadal, Kawdara, Safa Kadal and Khanyar remained closed with barbed wires.