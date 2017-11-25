Ujjain: More than 40 cases of VU students solved on day-1

Staff Reporter, Ujjain

A three days ‘Samadhan Shivir’ is being organized at Shalaka Dirgha Sabhagar. More than 40 cases of students of Vikram University were resolved on the day one of this program. Many students of Mandsaur, Ratlam, Ujjain and Dewas districts reached at the camp with various issues like mark sheet, migration, enrollment, etc.

Many section officers and concerned staff depurated their issues. Vice Chancellor Prof Sheel Sindhu Pandey also interacted with the students and directed the VU employees to resolve their cases as soon as possible.

Incharge registrar Dr Anil Sharma was also present at the camp. The camp will also be held on Friday and Saturday from 11 am.