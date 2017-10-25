Two-phase Assembly polls in Gujarat on Dec 9, 14

Agencies, New Delhi

Elections to 182-seat Gujarat Assembly will be held on December 9 and 14, Election Commission announced here on Wednesday. Counting of votes will be taken up on December 18.

Announcing the schedule of Gujarat Assembly polls at a press conference at EC headquarters, Chief Election Commissioner Achal Kumar Joti said 89 Assembly constituencies in 19 districts will go to polls in the first phase on December 9. In the second phase, polling will be held in the remaining 93 assembly constituencies spread over 14 districts, he said.

The election process will begin from November 14 with the notification for the first phase of polling in which date of withdrawal of nominations will be November 24. For the second phase, the process will start from November 20 and the date of withdrawal of nominations will be November 30.