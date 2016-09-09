Twitter to stream live videos of UP polls

Agencies, Lucknow

In order to reach to every individual in the country’s largest state Uttar Pradesh, Twitter India is making elaborate arrangements to run live video streaming during the assembly elections next year. Besides live video of polling, Twitter will also run several theme-based innovations during world’s biggest state polls taking twitter to the regional level.

“It will be the first big elections in the world where one will see genuinely live video streaming of voting and other activities during the elections,” Twitter’s Asia-Pacific head Rishi Jaitly said here yesterday on the sidelines of launching of the Twitter’s live customer service resolution solution,’Twitter Seva’ across the whole police department in the state.

He said Twitter takes elections very seriously. When Modi won the 2014 general elections, it was perhaps the first big twitter elections in India, he claimed adding that ever since it has been working with professionals to enhance its reach in the democratic process as a whole and participation in governance by providing a direct interface between the people and government agencies.

“We are working on a host of new ground-breaking product innovations for UP elections including new theme-based innovations as well to make Twitter more interactive with the participation of all the stakeholders right from political parties in fray down to the individual voter on the ground,” he said.

Talking about the increasing role of twitter in elections, Raheel Khursheed, the Twitter India head of News, Government and Political partnerships said, “Before the 2014 elections there were questions on whether Twitter has any role to play in the election process.”

The general elections, once and for all answered that and we saw that the Prime Minister’s first reaction to the massive mandate was a tweet, he said.