TV actor Prachi Tehlan differs with Manushi on Miss World’s winning question

New Delhi,

Manushi Chhilar’s answer to her Miss world winning question may have garnered her applause from many quarters but television actress Prachi Tehlan has a different take on the question.

Prachi , who stars in the new TV show on Star Plus ‘Ikyawan’, feels that motherhood is not a profession.“For me, being in any of the defense forces should be the highest paid profession because not everyone has the courage to get trained and protect millions of countrymen.

They live their life under extremely harsh conditions, away from home and hence deserve the highest degree of honour,’’she said.In the final round, Manushi was asked to answer “which profession according to her deserved the highest salary ?” – to which she replied with quite an emotional yet a sensible answer.

She said, “I think a mother deserves the highest respect and when you talk about salary it’s not always about cash but I feel it’s the love and respect that you give to someone.My mother has always been the biggest inspiration in my life.

All mothers sacrifice so much for their kids.So, I think it is the job of a mother that deserves the highest salary.”Her response won her a lot of appreciation from several quarters.