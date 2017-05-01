Turkish President given ceremonial welcome, India expects increased cooperation

Agencies, New Delhi

President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who arrived here last evening, was given a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan here today. “India is delighted to welcome President @RT_Erdogan of Turkey. Will hold talks with him & also address a business summit. @trpresidency,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “India and Turkey enjoy close, friendly and deep rooted ties dating back to several centuries”. “Bilateral relations have been strengthened by the exchange of visits of leaders of both countries in recent times. President Pranab Mukherjee visited Turkey during October 2013. Prime Minister Modi visited Turkey for G-20 Summit in November 2015,” the statement said.

It further said that both the countries “enjoy strong economic ties”. A large business delegation including about 100 representatives of Turkish industry and business will accompany President Erdoğan. The India-Turkey Business Forum will meet during the visit. Bilateral Trade between the two countries stood at USD 6.4-billion. India’s main export products to Turkey are textiles and fabrics, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, plastic products, machinery and automotives.

“There is scope for cooperation in other sectors such as construction/infrastructure development, renewable energy, tourism and film shooting,” MEA said. This is the second visit of the President Erdoğan to India. Earlier, he had visited the country as Prime Minister in 2008. He also has had substantive meetings with Prime Minister Modi on the margins of G-20 Summit in Antalya in 2015. Besides his wife Emine Erdoğan, the Turkish President is accompanied by Cabinet Ministers and a 150-member business delegation.

His official engagement today also include call on by Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj. He will also attend a Business Event – India Turkey Business Forum – and interact with industry captains and leaders of various business chambers. The visiting President will have a meeting with Prime Minister Modi.

This will be followed by delegation level talks over working lunch. Both Mr Modi and the visiting President are expected to hold wide-ranging talks on key bilateral and regional issues, including India’s membership in the Nuclear Supplier Group. There will be also talks on ways to strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism and trade, sources said.

During his stay, there will be also a Conferment of the Honorary Degree on President Erdoğan by the Jamia Millia Islamia university. Vice-President Hamid Ansari will also call on the Turkish President during the day.