‘Tumhari Sulu’ off to a roaring start!

Exceptional reviews and word-of-mouth create exponential day-on-day growth for the Vidya Balan-starrer T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment’s Tumhari Sulu, directed by noted ad filmmaker Suresh Triveni and released on November 17, scored a robust opening weekend at the domestic box office, living up to its tagline, `Main Kar Sakti Hai`.

Released in about 1150 screens in India, the much-loved slice-of-life family film opened to a net box office of Rs. 2.87 cr., which is significantly higher than comparative films of the same size and genre that released earlier in the year.

Exceptional reviews and word-of-mouth saw the Saturday collections jumping to Rs. 4.61 cr, while on Sunday, the film made a further leap to Rs. 5.39 cr. The aggregate weekend number stands at Rs. 12.87 cr.

With no opposition in the coming weeks and strong mouth publicity, the Vidya Balan-starrer, costing a modest Rs. 17 cr (including P&A), is poised to enjoy a sustained run at the box office, with the likelihood of increased shows. Revenues from overseas markets, brand associations and non-theatrical rights are additional.

Said producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, `Much like our film Hindi Medium, Tumhari Sulu has found universal acceptance and terrific word-of-mouth.

This has been a formidable partnership with both parties pooling their respective strengths to create a winner that is a combination of content and numbers.

` Said producers Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Shanti Sivaram Maini of Ellipsis Entertainment, `The success of Tumhari Sulu is testimony to the kind of pedigreed, high-content cinema that we are focused on creating and promoting.

Like with Neerja, we will continue our endeavor to make critically acclaimed films that find box office success.` Tumhari Sulu has been released all-India by Anil Thadani’s AA Films.