Trump Twitter account shut down by employee

Washington,

A Twitter employee deactivated Donald Trump’s personal account on their last day of work, the company has said, likely meaning the action was deliberate.

The move by the employee – who has not been named – meant that the president’s @realdonaldtrump account was down for 11 minutes, The Guardian reported.During the brief period of downtime, shortly before 4pm Pacific time (11pm GMT), anyone going to the @realDonaldTrump Twitter page would see the message “Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!”

After widespread speculation about what had happened, Twitter initially said the account had been inadvertently deactivated “due to human error by a Twitter employee”.

“The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

But soon after the company’s @Twittergov account posted another statement revealing the outage was due to an employee’s action on their final day in the job. “Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review,” the new statement said.

The company did not immediately reply to Guardian requests to clarify the process. The company’s first statement had already stirred some speculation on its own site that a “rogue employee” had been responsible.