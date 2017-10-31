Trump rages on Twitter at Hillary and Russia inquiry ‘witch hunt’

Agencies, Washington

US President Donald Trump has launched a Twitter tirade about the “guilt” of Hillary Clinton and the opposition Democratic Party. His Sunday morning outburst came amid reports that the first arrest in the Russian collusion inquiry would be made this week, possibly as early as Monday, the BBC News reported.

Mr Trump insisted allegations of collusion between his campaign and Russia were “phony” and a “witch hunt”. He said Republicans were united behind him, before urging: “DO SOMETHING!” Media reports say the first charges have been filed in the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller into the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election to assist Mr Trump.

It is not clear what the charges are and whom they are targeting, agency report, quoting unnamed sources.