Truck crushes 7 devotees to death

Agencies, Seoni

Seven devotees – including a woman and four children – were today killed on the spot and 17 others injured, two of them seriously, when they were crushed by a truck near Joba village, about 22 km from this district headquarters, on the Narsinghpur four-lane Road, police said. Devotees, who had come to Parasia Banjari Mata Temple at Joba village for ‘jowar (sorghum)’ immersion ritual, were heading on foot for the ritual near the temple when the incident occurred.

The deceased were identified as Manohar Chourasia (7), Ankit Nagesh (8), Rajendra (10), Saroj (10), Narmada Yadav (45), Salak Prasad (55) and Gangabai Patel (58). The injured were rushed to government hospital in Lakhnadaun. Five people were seriously injured. Of them, Suman Munnalal and Bhagwati Bai were referred to Jabalpur for treatment. Fifteen injured were discharged after being administered primary treatment.

Collector Dhanraju S and Superintendent of Police AK Pandey reached the hospital. The Collector informed that an ex-gratia of Rs 5,000 each was being provided to the deceased’s kin. Besides, Seoni legislator Dinesh Rai Munmun has provided Rs 2,000 each to the seriously injured.