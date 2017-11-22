Tripura journalist Sudip Datta shot dead

Agencies, Agartala

Tripura police has been accused of saving the main accused of the murder of the journalist Sudip Datta Bhowmik (49) today inside the chamber of the commandant of Tripura State Rifles 2nd battalion at R K Nagar about 7 km from here.

This is the second murder of journalists in Tripura in two months. Deputy Inspector General (Southern range) Arindam Nath said police recovered the body from the parade ground of the battalion headquarter about 50 metre away from the commandant chamber.

The personal guards of the commandant Tapan Debbarma identified as Nanda Reang was arrested and investigation is progressing well. The forensic team has collected the blood sample, two half-burnt pens of Sudip and the newspaper where he was working and his slippers, he claimed.

The doctors in Agartala Govt Medical College (AGMC) stated that Sudip was killed by AK series rifle from close range. There was not bullet found inside the body. However, the body has several injury marks and dust particles.

Pradip Datta Bhowmik, the elder brother of the deceased and news editor and publisher of the leading vernacular daily alleged that it is a pre-planned murder by the commandant Tapan Debbarma in his chamber.

But police yet to arrest the accused rather trying to save him. Sudip Datta Bhowmik has two children. Elder son is studying engineering in Bhubaneswar and younger daughter is studying in class VIII at Bharatia Vidya Bhawan.

The journalists of Tripura would hold procession with the body tomorrow before cremation. The journalists’ organizations, ruling CPI(M) and opposition BJP and Congress condemned the murder and demanded to book the accused immediately.

They demanded exemplary punishment to the culprits behind the murder. Joint Forum of Journalists’ demanded immediate resignation of Chief Minister Manik Sarkar from the home portfolio and ensure independent enquiry into the murder of Sudip inside TSR camp.