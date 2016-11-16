Trinamool Congress MPs hold protest in Parliament premises against demonetisation

Agencies, New Delhi

Trinamool Congress MPs today held a demonstration in Parliament premises against demonetisation demanding roll back of the decision of the Modi government. The members wearing black sheet of cloth, held placards which carried slogans, ‘withdraw financial emergency’.

They shouted slogan against the government decision saying the common man was undergoing untold suffering following demonetisation. They also shouted slogan in support of their leader Mamata Banerjee, endorsing her strong stand against the government move.