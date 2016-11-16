Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
1:37 pm - Wednesday November 16, 2016

Trinamool Congress MPs hold protest in Parliament premises against demonetisation

November 16, 2016 12:10 pm

mps

Agencies, New Delhi

Trinamool Congress MPs today held a demonstration in Parliament premises against demonetisation demanding roll back of the decision of the Modi government. The members wearing black sheet of cloth, held placards which carried slogans, ‘withdraw financial emergency’.

They shouted slogan against the government decision saying the common man was undergoing untold suffering following demonetisation. They also shouted slogan in support of their leader Mamata Banerjee, endorsing her strong stand against the government move.

