Train services affected, as farmers resort to rail roko agitation

Agencies, Thanjavur

Train services in Delta, Central and Southern districts of Tamil Nadu was affected as thousands of farmers supported by major political parties, began their 48 hour rail roko agitation today demanding the Centre to immediately constitute the Cauvery Management Board (CMB).

Police arrested more than 1,000 farmers, affiliated to “Joint Movement of Farmers’ Association,” led by “Kakkarai” Vice-President R Sukumaran, after they had blocked the Kumbakonam-Thanjavur and Tiruchirapalli-Kumbakonam passenger trains at Thanjavur railway station for nearly two hours.

The farmers also staged a novel protest by cooking food with firewood stove on the railway tracks. CPI State Secretary R.Mutharasan lead a rail roko agitation at Kodikalpalayam in Tiruvarur district along with hundreds of party men. They squatted on the railway tracks and raised slogans against the BJP-led NDA government for betraying the interests of farming community in Tamil Nadu.

Over 500 DMK men led by party’s Tiruvarur district secretary Poondi.K.Kalaivanan were arrested, when they blocked the Karaikkal-Tiruchirapalli passenger train at Sirangudi Railway station. In Tiruchirapalli, former DMK Minister K.N.Nehru among 1,000 Congress party cadres, besides farmers were arrested, when they attempted to resort to rail roko agitation at Srirangam railway station.

Over 50 activists’ of National South Indian Rivers Inter-Linking Farmers Association, led by its President P.Ayyakannu were arrested, when they blocked the movement of a goods train at Kodamurutti on the Tiruchirappalli-Karur section at Tiruchirappalli. The agitators also staged a novel protest by erecting a make-shift pandal on the railway tracks.

According to reports reaching here, about 1000 activists of various political parties were detained by the police, when they blocked the Sivaganga-Rameswaram and Rameswaram-Mannargudi passenger trains at Sivaganga railway station. Similar protests were staged by farmers and volunteers of DMK, CPI, CPI(M), Peoples’ Welfare Front, Naam Tamilar Katchi, traders’ bodies and various pro-Tamil outfits.