Train Mishap

The derailment of the Indore-Patna Express train near Pukhraiyen-Kanpur in the bee hour at 3 in night apparently appears to be occurred due to callous attitude of operational officers of the Jhansi Rail Division.

The train driver Mr.Jalat Sharma on passing two stations on Jhansi-Kanpur section noticed excessive load on the meter of engine and reported it to operational officers at Jhansi. Instead of taking his observation seriously as his being the man on action they asked him casually take the train “anyhow” upto Kanpur.

Obviously mean that in that situation the train could be operational responsibility of Kanpur Railway Division. It was criminal attitude that resulted in grave train accident killing about 200 people and injuries to hundreds of persons with destruction of rolling stocks of the railways and huge financial loss.

All such accidents are very tragic but it is more so as the starting point of the train was Indore and many passengers those who were killed and injured were from Madhya Pradesh with destinations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The train was in motion at the speed of 110 kilometer per hour. Most of the passenger were in deep slumber.

The driver Mr.Sharma elaborated that when he heard blasting noise in the overhead electric cable he applied emergency break and the train bogies shunted off the rails and rolled down killing and injuring many passengers.

The impact of sudden break was so hard that bogies were thrown out into 500 meters on the track sides. The statement of the train driver Mr.Sharma itself is conclusive proof as to what has caused the rail accident of such an magnitude. No amount of inquiry can reveal or establish facts about the accident then the single statement of the Driver Mr.Sharma.

The Jhansi Divisional Officer just washed off their hands by just ensuring the exit of the train beyond their jurisdiction into another rail division. They should have taken the driver’s report seriously and corrective measures should have been adopted.