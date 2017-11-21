Train hits Bolero near Obaidullaganj

Staff Reporter, Bhopal

A major train mishap was averted when the driver of the Madurai-New Delhi Sampark Kranti Express applied brakes in the nick of time on seeing an overturned jeep on the railway track near Obaidullaganj here, according to railway officials said.

No one was injured in the incident. The train hit the Bolero jeep and it skidded for about 10 meters. The train was on way to Bhopal from Itarsi when the mishap occurred. The work on the construction of third railway line is progress in the area.

I.A. Siddiqui, West Central Railway spokesperson, said that a Bolero jeep, which was used for transporting construction material for the railway line, overturned on the track on Monday morning between Obaidullaganj and Barkhera railway stations.

Before it could be moved out, the Sampark Kranti Express going towards New Delhi from Madurai arrived on the same track and hit the overturned vehicle around 9.33 a.m.

Siddiqui said the gang man, Dinesh Kumar, rushed towards the train on hearing news of the upturned vehicle on the tracks and showed the “red flag” to the train to stop it. The loco pilot VP Nandwani and assistant pilot Sanjay Khare applied the brakes on time after getting an alert signal from Kumar and the train was not damaged.

However, the jeep skidded for about 10 meters on the track on impact, Siddiqui said. The damaged vehicle was removed from the railway track within 40 minutes and the traffic was cleared by 10.16 a.m., Siddiqui added.

Railway officials arrived on the spot after receiving information and removed the jeep from the track with the help of JCB machine. After this the train left for its destination.

Siddiqui also said that the names of all the three railway men had been forwarded for award by the Divisional Railway Manager.