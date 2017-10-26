TRAI proposes Internet Telephony technology

Agencies, New Delhi

Telecom regulator TRAI has given its nod to the Internet Telephony Technology which will enable users make voice call using WiFi on any mobile or landline number even when there is no network in their handsets.

This technology is supposed to improve communication in such areas where there is no network or very weak network. However, telecom operators are opposing the move. “The authority is of the view that as per the present licensing framework, internet telephony service can be provided independent of the Internet access service.

In other words, the Internet Telephony Service is un-tethered from the underlying access (or mobile) network,” TRAI said in its ‘Recommendations on Regulatory framework for Internet Telephony’, which have been submitted to the Telecom Ministry. The telecom regulator said Internet calling was a useful and cost-effective alternative for making voice calls.

“This will increase the call success rate particularly in indoor poor coverage areas where public internet may be available but signal of a particular telecom company is not available.,” TRAI said in a statement.

In its recommendations to the Telecom Ministry, the TRAI has suggested a framework for app-based calling on mobile operators’ networks and having a provision for making calls on by using WiFi networks.

The recommendations address the issues raised by private telecom operators over state-owned BSNL’s mobile calling app which aimed at facilitating international calls at local rates. The TRAI said the licensees should comply with all the interception and monitoring related requirements as specified in the license as amended from time to time for providing Internet Telephony.

TRAI has recommended that calls made using internet telephony app from overseas by subscribers on international roaming should be routed through international gateway to the network on which the call has been made.

Telecom industry body Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has expressed resentment over TRAI’s recommendation on using any network for making call.