Traffic resumes partially on Kashmir highway, only stranded vehicles allowed

Agencies, Srinagar

Traffic on the national highway, connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country, was resumed partially today after remaining suspended for two days due to massive landslides. Today only vehicles, including those carrying passengers, trucks and oil tankers, stranded at different places will be allowed to move towards their respective destinations.

However, no fresh vehicle will be allowed from Jammu or Srinagar until all stranded vehicles are cleared, a traffic police official told UNI. Traffic on the 300-km-long Srinagar-Jammu national highway was suspended on February 2 due to huge avalanche and shooting stone at Digdol, Batery Cheshma and Mehar Nallah.

However, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), responsible for the maintenance of the highway immediately put into service more than six sophisticated machines and men to remove the landslides from the road.

There were more than 3,000 Kashmir-bound vehicles, including those carrying passengers and trucks laden with essentials stranded at Batote and Ramban besides other areas. Similarly, about 500 empty trucks and oil tankers besides trucks loaded with fruit were stranded at Qazigund and other places on this side of the Jawahar tunnel.

Inspector General of Police (Traffic) Shafqat Ali Watali said that landslides had been removed though the road is still damaged at several places. However, Kashmir-bound vehicles stranded at Batote and Ramban and other places were allowed to move since last evening.

‘We were able to help more than 1500 heavy vehicles, including those carrying essentials and oil tankers to reach Kashmir till 0900 hrs this morning. Over 600 vehicles, including carrying passengers, also arrived in Kashmir,’ he said, adding that keeping in view the road condition and forecast for fresh rain and snow during the next 48 hours no fresh vehicle will be allowed from Jammu or Srinagar today, Mr Watali said.