Traffic jams cost Rs 200 cr fuel loss on Diwali eve : Analysis

Agencies, New Delhi

Traffic congestion on eve of Diwali costs a bomb in terms of both time and money thereby leading to loss of fuel worth up to Rs 200 crore as vehicular movement comes to a near standstill on roads across major cities, leading industry body analysis revealed.

Though local administration in various cities have made traffic restrictions in certain busy markets as part of precautionary measures, however last minute rush be it for shopping, gifting and exchanging Diwali greetings makes it a nightmare for commuters across cities, noted the ASSOCHAM analysis.

Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune and other major cities witness worst traffic conditions during the festive season.

“With people who hardly travel by their own vehicle during rest of the year tend to take their vehicles to exchange Diwali greetings with their friends and relatives which as per a rough estimate push traffic volume by up to 25 per cent,” said DS Rawat, Secretary General, ASSOCHAM.

“There are various other reasons that added to the woes of commuters as shopkeepers tend to extend their shops onto pavements and occupy parking spaces by erecting tents, leading to traffic chaos and making people waste up to four hours in traffic jams,” said Mr Rawat.