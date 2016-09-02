Trade Unions go on nationwide strike

Agencies, New Delhi

Ten Left-affiliated central trade unions today observed one-day strike to protest against the Modi government’s alleged anti-people policies and authoritarian attitude, and to press for their 12-point charter of demands. The nation-wide strike that started at 0900 hrs affected essential services like banking and transport.

Their demands include minimum monthly wages of Rs 18,000, pension of Rs 3,000 per month to every worker and revocation of certain amendments in labour laws proposed by the NDA government. However, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh–the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh labour wing-, has decided to stay away from the strike after assurance given by the government.

Leading trade unions, including the All India Trade Unions Congress(AITUC) and Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), have said the government had failed to meet their demands. The unions have been protesting government’s decision to take factories with up to 40 workers out of the labour laws as it affect job security of most of the work force. Some unions fear that they will lose influence in the labour market with the enforcement of new labour reforms.

The demands also include raising the minimum wage from Rs 9,000 to Rs 18,000 a month, stopping the disinvestment of Coal India, ending allocations of coal blocks to private companies, sorting out the wage revision of contact workers as well as outsourced workers in the coal industry.

The trade unions also objected government’s decision of foreign investment, especially in the pharmaceutical and defence sectors, on grounds of threat to national security. In addition to these, the unions have also been demanding withdrawal of the Land Acquisition Amendment bill.