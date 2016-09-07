Tourism Min approves projects of Rs 450 cr under Swadesh Darshan for MP, U’khand, TN, UP, Sikkim

Agencies, New Delhi

The Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) for the Swadesh Darshan Scheme in Ministry of Tourism has approved projects to the tune of Rs 450 crore for development of Heritage circuit in Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Ramayana Circuit in Uttar Pradesh, North East Circuit in Sikkim and Coastal Circuit of Tamil Nadu.

The Heritage Circuit in Madhya Pradesh, covers Gwalior- Orchha- Khajuraho-Chanderi-Bhimbetka-Mandu with total project cost of approximately Rs 100 crore. The project envisages world class infrastructural development of the sites which includes developing a Theme Park and Convention centre in Khajuraho, Sound and Light Show in Mandu. Site Illumination, Construction of Tourist Facilitation Centres and parking area are other intervention proposed in the circuit.

The Heritage Circuit in Uttarakhand is on developing Tourism Infrastructure in Jageshwar-Devidhura-Katarmal-Baijnath sites with total project cost of approximately Rs 83 crore. The highlights of project in Uttarakhand are development of Eco Log Huts, Sound and Light Show and upgradation of Temple Pathways. The CSMC has also approved the coastal circuit in Tamil Nadu that envisages development of Chennai- Mamamallapuram-Rameshwaram-Manpadu–Kanyakumari with total project cost of approximately Rs 100 crore.

Sound and Light Show, development of Beach amenities, Construction of Pedestrian Bridge connecting Vivekanand memorial with Tiruvalluvar Statue are major highlights of project. Ramayana Circuit in Uttar Pradesh envisages development of two destinations viz Chitrakoot and Shringverpur.

The project cost for this circuit is approximately Rs 70 crore for development of Parikrama marg, food Plaza, Laser Show, Foot Over Bridge connecting MP and UP part of Chitrakoot, Development of Ghats, Tourist Facilitation Centre and Parking area.

Ramayana Circuit in Uttar Pradesh also includes Ayodhya for which the State Tourism Department of Uttar Pradesh is preparing Detailed Project Report (DPR) North East circuit in Sikkim with approximate project cost of Rs 95.50 crore includes development of eco log huts, cultural centre, paragliding centre, craft bazaar and base camp for mountaineering and meditation hall.