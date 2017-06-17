Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
Top LeT commander killed in encounter

June 17, 2017 11:03 am

Agencies, Srinagar

Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Junaid Mattoo was reportedly killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Kulgam district.

However, official confirmation was awaited as the body has not yet been recovered. Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Range, Munir Ahmad Khan today said following specific information about presence of militants, security forces and Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police launched a joint operation at Arwani in Kulgam district, where a police constable was killed and a woman injured by gunmen last evening.

