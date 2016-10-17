Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
5:16 pm - Monday October 17, 2016

Tom Cruise promises “unique brutality” in “Jack Reacher” sequel

October 17, 2016 5:13 pm

tom-cruise

Tom Cruise stars as the aggrieved former U.S. military officer in sequel “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back”, promising “a level of unique brutality” in the new film based on Lee Childs’ books.

This time, Reacher uncovers the conspiracy that led to his former colleague, Major Susan Turner, being accused of spying. Reacher works to clear her name.

“It has a great humour and it also has a level of unique brutality that this character brings,” Cruise said at the film’s premiere yesterday in New Orleans, where it was filmed. “It is part of who he is.”

The movie was directed by Edward Zwick, who worked with Cruise on the 2003 film “The Last Samurai”.

Co-star Cobie Smulders – the “How I Met Your Mother” actress – plays Turner.

Posted in: Entertainment
Tags: 

You might like:

Tom Cruise promises “unique brutality” in “Jack Reacher” sequel Tom Cruise promises “unique brutality” in “Jack Reacher” sequel
Yami Gautam to star in ‘Sarkar 3’ Yami Gautam to star in ‘Sarkar 3’
Bhopal’s beauty enchants participants of national and international level Bhopal’s beauty enchants participants of national and international level
All necessary steps to be taken for Valmiki Samaj All necessary steps to be taken for Valmiki Samaj