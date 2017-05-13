To divert attention from question of foreign trips, what new drama will you organise: Kapil asks Kejriwal

Agencies, New Delhi

Launching a blistering attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, axed AAP minister Kapil Mishra asked him what new drama he will organise today to divert attention from question on alleged foreign trips.

The Karawal Nagar MLA, who is on an indefinite hunger strike, tweeted,”Fourth-day of Satyagraha. To divert attention from question of foreign trips what new drama will you (Kejriwal) organise today.” Notably, Mr Mishra’s comment comes just ahead of the AAP’s Burari legislator Sanjeev Jhan’s hunger strike against him for accusing some of the party leaders including Mr Kejriwal of ‘irregularities.’. In another tweet, the sacked AAP minister said, “Sanjeev Jha ji welcome.

You are immersed in the same kind of blind devotion (of Kejriwal) that I had sometime ago. May God give good sense .” “I have urged police to provide full security to Sanjeev as those people, who organised an attack on me, to prove me wrong, can go to any extent,” the former Minister said.

Mr Mishra had said that he will continue his ‘Satyagraha’ , till AAP discloses details of foreign visits by its leaders ( Ashish Khaitan, Satyendar Jain, Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha). Mr Mishra, who on May 6 was removed as Water Minister, has accused the Delhi Chief Minister of indulging in corruption, and accepting Rs 2 crore from Mr Jain.