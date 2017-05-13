Tiwary’s cameo goes in vain, Delhi wins by seven runs

Agencies, New Delhi

Delhi Daredevils pulled things in thier favour magnificiently as they defeated Rising Pune Supergiant by seven runs at Feroz Shah Kotla ground here today. Despite Manoj Tiwary’s (60) heroics in the last over, Pat Cummins and the fielders kept their nerves cool to clinch a close game. Chasing a challenging total of 169 runs Pune too stuttered from the first. Zaheer Khan’s first ball castled Ajinkya Rahane’s (0) stumps.

But Rahul Tripathi and Steven Smith notched up the runs in the next few overs. However Tripathi (7) was scalped by Zaheer in the fifth over. With Manoj Tiwary, skipper Steven Smith stabilized Pune’s innings as they posted 53 runs after powerplay. However when things were going well Smith (38) was caught with his leg before wicket by Shahbaz Nadeem.

In the opposite end Manoj Tiwary looked quiet confident hitting the ball around the park. With Ben Stokes just in Tiwary had an uphill task to bring Pune back into the game. As the runs kept flowing Pune couldnt lead over the required run rate despite Tiwary and Stokes’ fabulous partnership. In the sixteenth over Stokes (33) fell prey to Mohammed Shami’s slower ball as he deposited into Corey Anderson’s hands looking to go over the boundary. M S Dhoni (5) couldnt get going as he was run out by Shami in the eighteenth over.

With Tiwary still going it looked Pune could snatch two points from the game. But Delhi tightened their grip in the death overs to keep the runs at bay. Pune required 25 of the final over. The first two ball of Pat Cummins were smoked out of the park as Tiwary reached his fifty. Even after a wide, Cummins managed to bowl to dots back to back. 12 needed from the last two deliveries.

With a boundary of the fifth ball only eight was requires of the final ball. But Pat Cummins did well to knock Tiwary’s woodwork of the last ball to clinch a thriller by 7 runs. Tiwarys 60 came from 45 balls with the help of five fours and three sixes. For the hosts Zaheer Khan and Shami scalped two wickets each while Shahbaz Nadeem and Cummins took one each. Earlier winning the toss and batting first, Delhi too didnt had a great start.

However Karun Nair’s 64 helped the hosts to put up 168 runs on board. Rishabh Pant supported well in between to knotch the run rate up. Marlon Samuels too contributed well to keep the runs flowing. However wickets at crucial turns prevented Delhi from reaching above 180 runs. For Pune Ben Stokes performance with the ball and fielding also acted as hinder for the Delhi innings. Jaydev Unadkat was also good with his bowling variations at the death to keep the runs at check.