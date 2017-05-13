Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
Tikamgarh’s Sanmay tops Class-12

May 13, 2017 12:44 pm

Bhopal : Tikamgarh’s Sanmay Jain topped the Class-12 merit list. He said he was confident of scoring very good marks. Sanmay Jain topped in the Maths stream. He said he studied for 8 to 10 hours daily.

When his mother was told that they celebrated a day earlier, she said when they were called to Bhopal they understood that Sanmay had topped. Sanmay said there were tense moments during studies but he always refreshed himself.

This year there has been slight fall in pass percentage. A total of 49.86 per cent students were successful in High School exam, while pass percentage for Class 12 exam was 67.87.

