Tiger Zinda Hai: Katrina as Zoya looks fierce!

A few days back when the poster of Tiger Zinda Hai was released everybody was awestruck after watching the fierce avatar of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Though Katrina has also done the action in Ek Tha Tiger and Phantom but this time she is blazing fire along with Salman Khan.

Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar has shared the latest image of Katrina Kaif from the movie in which she is holding a gun and probably is ready to shoot her target. While sharing the picture he wrote, “Zoya, if eyes could kill #Katrina kaif @TigerZindaHai”.

Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger which was released in 2012 directed by Kabir Khan and was produced by Yash Raj Films. This time Tiger Zinda Hai is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film is set to release on 22nd December 2017.