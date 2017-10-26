Tiger and Zoya are back with a bang!

The official first main poster of Tiger Zinda Hai has been released today. The poster was shared by Salman Khan on his social media account. The director of the film Ali Abbas Zafar also shared the poster on his social media account.

A few days back on Diwali the first look poster of Tiger Zinda Hai was released in which we saw Salman Khan in a deadly avatar and now this time in this poster we can see Salman and Katrina in together and that too in a badass avatar.

Both the stars are blazing fire with their guns and ready to take on their enemies. Now after seeing these first look poster we can’t wait for the trailer to see them in action. Meanwhile, Tiger Zinda Hai crew is in Greece shooting for a song. Yesterday Salman Khan has shared a picture of himself from Greece.

Katrina Kaif also shared a selfie of herself with Salman Khan. She posted it on her Instagram account and wrote, “#Drama …….the calm before the storm”. Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger which was released in 2012 directed by Kabir Khan and was produced by Yash Raj Films.

This time Tiger Zinda Hai is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film is set to release on 22nd December 2017.