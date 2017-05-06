Three OGWs of Hizbul Mujahideen arrested in South Kashmir

Agencies, Srinagar

Security forces arrested three alleged Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) in South Kashmir district of Shopian, who were tasked to recruit youths and carry out militant activities.

Police has already announced a reward of Rs 10-lakh for providing information about militants of HM responsible for attack on J&K Bank cash van in which five policemen and two bank employees were killed in Kulgam district in South Kashmir last week.

Official sources said that acting on a tip off about a HM module operating in Shopian, security forces and Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested three OGWs of HM identified as Amir Hussain, Asif Abdullah and Akeel Ahmad.

During the questioning the OGWs admitted that they were tasked to recruit youths in militancy and carry out grenade and other attacks on security forces. They further confessed that they were in contact with top HM militants in Shopian and were provided some arms and ammunition. They admitted their involvement in stone pelting near encounter site.

They informed the interrogators that they could not carry out grenade or any other attack. They also admitted that they had pasted anti-election posters at several places in Anantnag constituency, where bypoll was finally deferred by the Election Commission due to violence. Sources said three grenades were recovered later from an orchard at Hajipora at their instance.

Militant outfit HM had claimed responsibility for attack on the bank cash van and police identified one of the militants involved in the attack as Umar Majeed. Police later announced Rs 10-lakh reward for Umar and other militants.