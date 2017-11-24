ThreatMetrix partner RS Software to Transform Digital Payment Authentication

Agencies, Mumbai

ThreatMetrix, The Digital Identity Company®andRS Software (India) Ltd., the leader in building digital paymentsinfrastructure, today announced a new partnership to accelerate theadoption of secure digital payments in India.

The two organizations offer a powerhouse of solutions that spanonline payments and digital identity. Working together, they willprovide a frictionless and secure customer experience, whileaccelerating revenue for merchants.

This partnership will focus onthe India market, along with select global opportunities, to deliverholistic risk and fraud management with persona identification andadvanced device fingerprinting.

The India market alone is estimated to see more than 20 billiononline payment transactions during the next 12 months, and thispartnership brings world-class capabilities to secure these growingtransactions.

The objective is to create robust, securenext-generation merchant-acquiring and payment platforms for Digital India. The joint solution provides a scalable, adaptive and cost-effectivesolution, with insights built from the Unified Payments Interface(UPI) and the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), as well as from theThreatMetrix Digital Identity Network®, which analyzes transactionsfrom 1.4 billion anonymized users worldwide.

‘’With digital transactions soaring in India, the opportunity ishuge. Banks are rolling up their sleeves to streamline theirfragmented merchant acquiring business for Digital India and areadopting state-of-the-art technologies to facilitate this change,’’said Pascal Podvin, SVP of Field Operations for ThreatMetrix.

‘’Weare proud to be partnering with RS Software, which is at theforefront of this digital transformation in India.’’ Mr. Raj Jain, CMD, RS Software commented, ‘’Besides the majorpayment networks, there are globally over 50 in-country paymentnetworks, including in India NPCI, and these are the primarybeneficiaries of this partnership.

With banks and payment serviceproviders in India pushing for acceptance and issuinginfrastructure, this partnership will offer, for the first time inIndia, solutions that are stable and secure. built by paymentspecialists who have experience with payments globally for 25 years.’’