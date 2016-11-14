Those trying to throw and destroy black money currencies may also face action : PM

Agencies, Ghazipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today stood firm on the decision that the currency ban and the pro-active stance taken by his government against black money would go a long way in curbing corruption and ensuring development for the poor.

Addressing a public rally here, the Prime Minister cautioned those who were taking advantage of darkness and post November 8 announcement, are now trying to destroy black money or throwing them in dustbins.

“Ye jo naaliyon mein note phenkne aate hain, woh agar CCTV mein qaid ho gaye to unhe hisaab to dena hi padega (If those who are throwing bags full of black money currency into dustbins and drains are caught on CCTV, they will have to give an account of their ill-gotten money),” he said.

Mr Modi asserted that he has started a “Maha yagna” to weed out black money and corruption and sought people’s cooperation for 50 days till December 30.

Lashing out at the Congress, he said the grand old party had turned the entire country into a jail for 19 months during Emergency while he is only seeking 50-days cooperation to fight corruption and black money menace.