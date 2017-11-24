‘Thor: Ragnarok’ gets thunderous opening in India

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok, which has brought back one of its mightiest superheroes, Thor, on the big screen, opened at Rs 9.91 crore in India.

The third instalment of the Thor franchise released in IMAX 3D, 3D and 2D across 1,200 screens on Friday in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The Taika Waititi directorial collected Rs 9.91 crore (gross box office collection). This includes Rs 13 lakh from the 10 IMAX shows held on Thursday. Net box office collection is at Rs 7.73 crore with 45 per cent of the contribution coming from the dubbed audience.

“It’s been a smashing month of serious uniting of forces across on ground and digital activations including a pan-India figurine tour, screenings, solid digital activations, a strong PR drive and more.

We hope the thrill we experienced putting together the plan is also experienced by the audiences when they go meet Thor and Hulk on the big screen,” Amrita Pandey, Vice President – Studios, Disney India, said in a statement.

“Thor Ragnarok is a prelude to the biggest fight of the Millennium that is up next in May 2018 with the Avengers – Infinity Wars – Part 1 where all these superheroes from the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) come together,” she added.

In the latest title, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) reunites with his fellow Avenger – the Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). The two go on a fun-filled adventurous journey to save Asgard.