This ‘Khan’ is the new addition to ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ !

The shooting of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ is currently underway and now there is a new addition to the cast and yes it is a ‘Khan’ addition, but a female ‘Khan’. Varun Dhawan on Friday welcomed Gauahar Khan to the cast of “Badrinath Ki Dulhania”, saying he hopes to have fun while shooting with the actress.

Varun took to Twitter to share the news, saying he is glad to get ‘lady Khan’ on board. The actor first tweeted: “Exclusive-super talented actor joining the cast of ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’.” He later posted a video to introduce Gauahar. In that, Varun said: “We have got a very special announcement for you…

We have one of the Khans joining the cast of ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’. And the lady Khan is Gauahar. Gauahar welcome to the cast. We are going to tear it down.” Shashank Khaitan’s film “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” also stars Alia Bhatt. And the “Highway” actress can be seen in the video cheering for Gauahar.