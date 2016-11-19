This actress was bullied in school !

Actress and model Lisa Haydon says she was bullied as a child for being as skinny as a toothpick. In that vein, she said that it is not just overweight people who get body shamed. During an appearance on an episode of TV show “Vogue BFFs”, Lisa spoke about the body issues she had as a child, read a statement.

“People always think that if you are on the larger side or you are overweight, then you become complex. But I think, being a really skinny kid makes you quite complex too. I just remember being picked on for being a toothpick. Really skinny and really tall,” Lisa said. “Eventually, you fill out and then, you tend to not put on weight, when you are older. But, when you are younger and if you are really thin, people just make fun of you,” she added.