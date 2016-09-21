Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
3:00 pm - Wednesday September 21, 2016

There will be no separate Rail Budget from next year : Govt

September 21, 2016 2:29 pm

arun

Agencies, New Delhi

From next year, there will be no separate Railway Budget as the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today approved its merger with the Union Budget. With this approval, the 92-year-old, British-era practice of having a separate budget for Railways has come to an end.

Addressing mediapersons after the Cabinet meeting, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the rationale of having a separate Railway Budget in the British days was because of the reason that the outlay for this budget was greater than the General Budget.

Posted in: Business, Featured

You might like:

There will be no separate Rail Budget from next year : Govt There will be no separate Rail Budget from next year : Govt
J&K terrorist attack : Rajnath reviews situation in Uri sector & along LOC J&K terrorist attack : Rajnath reviews situation in Uri sector & along LOC
Situation grim in Kashmir valley as life remains crippled for 74th day today in Kashmir Situation grim in Kashmir valley as life remains crippled for 74th day today in Kashmir
Police arrest New York bombing suspect following gunfight Police arrest New York bombing suspect following gunfight