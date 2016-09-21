There will be no separate Rail Budget from next year : Govt

Agencies, New Delhi

From next year, there will be no separate Railway Budget as the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today approved its merger with the Union Budget. With this approval, the 92-year-old, British-era practice of having a separate budget for Railways has come to an end.

Addressing mediapersons after the Cabinet meeting, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the rationale of having a separate Railway Budget in the British days was because of the reason that the outlay for this budget was greater than the General Budget.